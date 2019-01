A road and railway lines were closed in Rugby due to concern for a male's welfare.

Warwickshire Police closed the A426 Newbold Road between the Avon Mill roundabout and the North Street roundabout at just before 1.15pm.

The railway line was suspended in both directions at 1.20pm.

Police reopened the road at around 2.15pm.

Samaritans can be contacted for free at any time on 116 123.