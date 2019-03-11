New government data reveals the roads to avoid in Warwickshire to get to work on time, and whether delays are getting worse.

The Department for Transport figures show that the A45 westbound between A423 and A46 near Coventry (east) had the slowest moving traffic among the major roads in Warwickshire in 2018.

Vehicles there travelled at an average of just 28.7mph – though this was a three per cent improvement on 2017, when speeds averaged 28mph.

At the other end of the scale, vehicles sped along the M6 Toll southbound between T3 and T2 at an average of 77.8mph – making it the fastest section of road in the area.

The figures include measurements taken at 191 places on the strategic road network – major routes managed by Government-owned company Highways England – in Warwickshire.