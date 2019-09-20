Rugbeians of all ages gather outside the town hall to join Global Climate Strike

Rugbeians of all ages have gathered outside the town hall to join the Global Climate Strike - a worldwide event intended to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change.

Rugby woman Liz Skidmore, who has helped to organise previous climate demonstrations in the town, told the Advertiser the event is currently very busy, with the number of attendees running into three figures.

Photo credit: Liz Skidmore.

"It's being really well received, a lot of cars are tooting their horns as they go past which is getting huge cheers from the crowd," she added.

Schoolchildren are among those taking part in the demonstration.

The event began at 10am this morning, September 20, and is set to end around 2pm.