Rugbeians reminded to check their chimneys

With autumn on its way Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging householders to ensure their chimney is safe and to have their chimney swept by a registered chimney sweep this Chimney Fire Safety Week (September 3 to 9).

There were 65 chimney fires in the county between April 2017 and March 2018.

Station manager for prevention, Keith Mc Dermott said: “A clean and efficient chimney is not only the best way to protect against chimney fires but also prevents inefficient burning of fuels which creates dangerous carbon monoxide.

"Now is the time to book your chimney sweep, not waiting until a cold snap is upon us and it may be too late.

"With 65 chimney fires in Warwickshire last year it is so important you take steps to prevent and protect your property, as any fire can get out of control."