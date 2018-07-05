Rugby academy students set to perform in magical Christmas show

Two boys from a performing arts academy in Rugby will be having a magical Christmas on stage in Elf the Musical

Jaden aged 11 and Joseph aged 13 who attend The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Rugby, are thrilled to have joined the cast of Elf the Musical.

Elf the Musical will run at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff from December 14 to 16, the Genting Arena in Birmingham from December 20 to 24 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from December 28 to 30.

Elf is the hit West End and Broadway musical, based on the much-loved blockbuster movie starring Will Ferrell.

The boys, along with two others, will share the lead role of Michael and will be starring alongside Tam Ryan, David Essex and Martine McCutcheon in this Christmas

spectacular.

The boys honed their acting skills at The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts, which runs every Saturday at Harris Church of England Academy in Rugby.

At PQA students spend three hours rotating through hour-long sessions in comedy and drama, musical theatre, and film and Television. The specialist modules are packed full of tips that

Pauline has learnt from 50 years in the business and teach students everything they need to know to act, sing, dance or direct like a professional.

Speaking of the new role, Jaden said: “Wow, what an exciting Christmas ahead. I can’t wait to be part of something so magical and can’t believe I’m going to be part of one of my favourite Christmas films. It’s unbelievable and what dreams are made of! I can’t wait to get started!”

Joseph added: “I have always loved performing so I’m over the moon to have been chosen for the role of Michael. Having watched live shows at the Genting Arena with my family, being given the opportunity to perform on stage there myself in such an amazing production has got to be the best Christmas present ever!”

To catch the boys in Elf the Musical, visit buddytheelf.co.uk for tickets.

PQA Rugby is enrolling now! Academies run on Saturdays from 9.45am to 1pm and 1.45pm to 5pm at Harris Church of England Academy, Harris Drive, Overslade Lane, Rugby, Warwickshire, CV22 6EA. To book your free taster session visit pqacademy.com or call 0800 531 6282.