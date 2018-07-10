Rugby Advertiser photographer scoops two awards

Talented photographer Mike Baker has won two awards in a prestigious competition.

The Rugby Advertiser photographer took part in the Master Photographers Association (West Midlands Region) Print competition and walked away with Commercial Press & PR Photographer of the Year and Classical Wedding Photographer of the Year.

He also got an Award for Excellence and five merits.

“I’m delighted to have been presented with the two awards,” said Mike, who runs MDB (Photography & Cinematography), who specialise in corporate, public relations & media photography. .

“I was up against some strong competition and I’d like to congratulate everyone.”