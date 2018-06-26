Rugby artist Janet showcases her work

A local artist has been busy showcasing her works, spreading the word about art and culture and raising money for a village church.

The rush of activity is down to Janet Watson, of Janet Watson Art, being involved in Warwickshire Open Studios and Rugby Festival of Culture.

She displayed a variety of her work as part of Warwickshire Open Studios at All Saints Church in Stretton on Dunsmore. The launch date was especially busy as it was the village fete and art exhibition to boot.

A modern contemporary artist, Janet has on show original art, framed prints and hand designed scarfs. As a thank you to the church for providing her with an exhibition venue Janet is raising money for the roof by raffling one of her original paintings.

Visit Janet for a natter, a cup of tea or coffee, cake and biscuits this Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30, from 10am to 4pm.

People can also see Janet’s horse and seaside art at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society on North Street, Rugby, as part of the town’s festival of culture.

Her activities caught the attention of local radio and she was invited onto BBC Coventry and Warwickshire to speak on the Culture Club evening show. Janet said: “Amazing, I loved every minute.”

Warwickshire Open Studios allows people to meet local artists and find out about their work.