Rugby Bikefest is returning to town

Rugby Bikefest will return to the town centre on Sunday May 20.

The festival is organised by Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council, in conjunction with local motorcycling groups, businesses, and organisations, will take place in the town centre between 10am and 4pm.

The free family friendly bike festival includes a ‘ride-in’, bike stalls, displays, children’s entertainment, live music and food.

A highlight of the day for visitors and riders alike is the ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikes parade through the town centre.

There are still several opportunities to get involved with the Bikefest – not all of them involving a bike! Organisers are looking for bike associated stall-

holders, those interested in displaying their bike and roving entertainers.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First Managing Director said: “The Bikefest is one of Rugby’s biggest and most popular events attracting thousands of people into the town centre.

"Each year it continues to grow and visitors come from the local area but also travel from London, Nottingham, Gloucester, Birmingham

and further afield for the event providing a great opportunity to showcase our town centre.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “Rugby Bikefest kick starts the summer events programme

in the town centre and always attracts hundreds of visitors.

“This year’s Bikefest looks set to be the biggest and best yet, giving The Rugby Town a fantastic opportunity to showcase all it has to offer to visitors

from across the country.”

If you own a bike and would like to join the ‘ride-in’ all you need to do is register your details on the website below.

For more information see www.rugbytowncentre.co.uk/bikefest, call 01788 890789 or email info@ucltd.co.uk.