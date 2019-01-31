Rugby-born Vinita is having a blast with Rocket Girl business

A Rugby-born woman with music in her veins is celebrating 20 years since the launch of her successful business.

2018 marked the second decade of Rocket Girl, steered single-handedly by Vinita Joshi.

Rocket Girl is one of the most eclectic and resilient small independent labels in the UK.

To celebrate the milestone, in March Rocket Girl will release a very special collection of music and literature, comprising a 16-track CD compilation of Vinita’s artists past and present, a collectable 7” and flexi disc, exclusive Anthony Ausgang print, full 20 track download, plus a strikingly illustrated 70-page hardback book uncovering the history of the label.