Rugby boy takes on running challenge for hospital charity

A 10-year-old from Bilton is battling autism, ADHD and a rare metabolic disease to run 50 miles over 12 months to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

Kieran Large has set himself the challenge so he can raise funds as a thank-you to the hospital – which he has had to attend since he was three months old.

He has so far raised £100 for the charity through a JustGiving page.

His mother Sharon Large, a special education needs mentor at Lawrence Sheriff School, said: “Kieran wanted to do something significant to help.

“We wanted to give him something that would be good for him but we also wanted to set a realistic target – so the 50 miles in 12 months target was set.”

Kieran completed the first part of the challenge by

taking part in a three-mile park run on Saturday, January 6.

Mrs Large said: “Because of his autism he doesn’t like big crowds and he has high anxiety so he was quite nervous before the run.

“For him going out where there are a lot of people is a real challenge. That’s what makes it special.

“We just hung to the back as he found it quite hard when he started but he got a second wind and completed the full three miles.”

Kieran, who attends a specialist school, regularly visits two consultants at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He has had to have five surgeries in the last two years – Mrs Large said Kieran’s autism means he finds the surgeries quite distressing.

Mrs Large said Kieran, who has two sisters and a brother, is amazed at the amount of money he has been able to raise so far.

She said he didn’t think anyone would donate, and his confidence has been boosted by the fact he has already doubled his £50 target.

A highlight for Kieran was having his idol, Gary Barlow, recognise his efforts in a tweet. To donate, visit goo.gl/n8S8Hj