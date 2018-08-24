Rugby By The Seaside gives holiday-makers Good Times

In Rugby, it was a case of ‘wish you were here’ as those enjoying a staycation had a traditional seaside holiday.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum was decked out in deck chairs to celebrate the traditional British seaside holiday at a free the By The Seaside Picnic.

The venue turned back the sands of time to seaside holidays of the past for the picnic, which supported The Good Times, the Art Gallery and Museum’s pioneering project to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in the town.

The free event encouraged young and old to come together to enjoy a feast of seaside-themed fun, with board games, hook-a-duck, sensory play sessions and a host of art and craft activities, including pebble painting.

Ice creams were served to complete the holiday experience by the Art Gallery and Museum’s Maia Cafe to complete the fun.

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney, was a special guest at Beside The Seaside Picnic.

He said: “It was lovely to meet so many people, young and old, who were enjoying the activities or simply having a cup of tea and a chat bringing people together - the picnic was a great success.”

The Good Times offers a range of free sessions tailored to tackle loneliness and isolation by increasing social interaction.

The project, which has received funding from Public Health Warwickshire and the Friends of the Hospital of St Cross, runs sessions at Age UK’s Claremont Centre, the Hospital of St Cross, and Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

For more information, visit www.ragm.co.uk/goodtimes