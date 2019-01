A camper van fire in Rugby this morning (Monday) is believed to have been started deliberately, firefighters have said.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at the Avon Mill Inn off Newbold Road in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire crews were sent from Rugby, and Warwickshire Police also attended.

After the fire was put out, crews said they believed it was started deliberately in a post on their Twitter page.