Rugby care home's appeal for volunteer drivers after residents left "virtually housebound"

A Rugby care home is asking for help after a shortage of drivers has left residents “virtually housebound”.

Staff at Clifton Court Nursing Home said residents had been relying on a minibus scheme that relies on volunteer drivers.

Jo Sawyer, activities coordinator at the Lilbourne Road home, said: “Our home is on a main road with no public foot path, making us very isolated and not feeling part of the community.

“We have been using a local community bus WRCC Back and 4th however the company is now struggling for volunteer drivers.”

Jo said the minibus scheme, which is run by a charity named Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC), is “crying out” for more volunteer drivers .

She said the minibus is vital to the home because it is designed to accommodate people who cannot get around without using a wheelchair.

She added: “We could use taxi services, however only one person in a wheelchair can fit into a taxi where as the mini bus can safely and securely fit more than one.”

WRCC's website states: “The problem of rural isolation is increasing as bus routes continue to be cut... Our subsidised Warwickshire community transport services like Shoppa-Hoppa provide lifelines to people desperately seeking more independence.

"And we can help community groups who’re struggling with the cost of taking members out for much needed trips.”

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call 01789 471595 or send an email to jude@backandforth.org.uk