Rugby Cats Protection recognises long-serving volunteers

On February 2 Rugby Cats Protection held an awards night to celebrate the contributions of its volunteers.
The event saw volunteers receive awards in recognition of in recognition of one, five or 10 years volunteering at the branch.
A special presentation was also made in memory of Margaret Pizzey, the branch’s fundraising officer for 13 years, who died in the Autumn.
The full list of awards presented:
Sorrel Nickless - one year editing the newsletter
Linda Price - five years fundraising
Jane Williams - five years fundraising
Donna Cave - five years fostering, with nearly 500 cats and kittens having been in her care
Kate and Andy Philo - five years fostering
Laura Gardener - five years editing the website and social media channels
Carlyn Dunster-Sigtermans - five years fostering
Dolores Brown - 10 years fundraising
Wendy and David Smith - 10 years fundraising, contributing thousands of pounds to the branch
Isobel Watson - 10 years fundraising
Sue Farrer - 10 years fostering and admin
Helen Ledingham - 10 years fostering
Angie Dove - 10 years as rehoming officer
Hania Hurley - 10 years as treasurer, neutering officer and membership secretary
Eva Goodwin - 10 years as secretary and branch coordinator
Rugby Cats Protection was established in November 2004.
The charity’s three main objectives are neutering, rehoming and education.
To request neutering vouchers, to volunteer, or to adopt a cat, please call the helpline on 01788 570010.