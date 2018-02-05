Rugby Cats Protection recognises long-serving volunteers

On February 2 Rugby Cats Protection held an awards night to celebrate the contributions of its volunteers.

The event saw volunteers receive awards in recognition of in recognition of one, five or 10 years volunteering at the branch.

A special presentation was also made in memory of Margaret Pizzey, the branch’s fundraising officer for 13 years, who died in the Autumn.

The full list of awards presented:

Sorrel Nickless - one year editing the newsletter

Linda Price - five years fundraising

Jane Williams - five years fundraising

Donna Cave - five years fostering, with nearly 500 cats and kittens having been in her care

Kate and Andy Philo - five years fostering

Laura Gardener - five years editing the website and social media channels

Carlyn Dunster-Sigtermans - five years fostering

Dolores Brown - 10 years fundraising

Wendy and David Smith - 10 years fundraising, contributing thousands of pounds to the branch

Isobel Watson - 10 years fundraising

Sue Farrer - 10 years fostering and admin

Helen Ledingham - 10 years fostering

Angie Dove - 10 years as rehoming officer

Hania Hurley - 10 years as treasurer, neutering officer and membership secretary

Eva Goodwin - 10 years as secretary and branch coordinator

Rugby Cats Protection was established in November 2004.

The charity’s three main objectives are neutering, rehoming and education.

To request neutering vouchers, to volunteer, or to adopt a cat, please call the helpline on 01788 570010.