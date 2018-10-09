Rugby charity helping those on low income furnish their homes seeks shop assistant

A charity which helps Rugbeians on a low income to furnish their homes is seeking a shop assistant in order for them to continue their work.

Rugby Bareboards Trust (RBT) is a ‘Rugby Charity for Rugby People’. Its aims to help people in need who are on benefits or low income to furnish their homes.

To do this the charity collects good quality unwanted furniture, kitchenware, electrical appliances, gardening equipment and other household items donated by members of the public and also through selective house clearances.

Once checked and tested, they are distributed to persons within the local community who have been identified as being in need by support organisations.

And now the charity is seeking a shop assistant to work 12 hours per week from Monday to Friday, with the occasional shift on Saturday.

Duties & Responsibilities include: welcoming customers, sales, displaying stock, cash handling, some administration and record keeping.

The minimum hourly pay is £8, while those interested have until October 17 to apply.

Contact info@bareboardstrust.co.uk or ring 01788 547358 for an informal chat and to request job description and application form.