Rugby chef hopes for taste of success in competition

A Rugby school chef is hoping for a taste of success in a prestigious competition on Thursday.

Tanya Malone is one of five school chefs representing the West Midlands in the live regional heats of West Midlands School Chef of Year 2019. The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for more than 20 years.

It is organised by the Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA) and is sponsored by McDougalls.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, the chefs will have to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school. They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal.

The overall winner from this regional heat will go on to represent the whole of the West Midlands, against nine other regional champions, in the national final which is being held in March.

A second place may be awarded at the regional final at the discretion of the judges.

It’s being held in Melton Mowbray.