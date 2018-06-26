Rugby colleagues dust down golf clubs for charity match

Sporting colleagues from a Rugby business dusted down their golf clubs for a charity match.

Nearly 20 golfers who work at Succession Group enjoyed a morning in the sunshine for the special tournament on Friday.

It took place at Lutterworth Golf Club all in the name of fundraising.

Bethan Phillips, team leader, said: “The golfers had a lovely morning in the glorious sunshine and many of them received prizes for various winnings.

“We then welcomed around 60 people for our barbecue followed by a fun quiz and raffle – we had 20 prizes donated by various people/businesses across the Midlands including a week’s stay in a Spanish holiday home which was won by one of our planners on the evening. The Record Covers performed in the evening.”

The event raised £1,850 for charity, which will be doubled by the company.

Bethan said: “Guy’s Gift and Cancer Research UK will both be receiving approximately £1,850 as a charity donation from the taking of the Succession Founders Day event.”

Events are being run by staff in its offices up and down the country.