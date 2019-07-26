Rugby council investigates as flies invade Brinklow (again)

Rugby council has launched an investigation into the cause of a fly invasion of Brinklow which has left residents tormented.

Early this week residents began complaining of an big increase in the number of flies in the village.

And today, July 26, a spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said: “We have received a number of complaints concerning flies in Brinklow and officers have launched an investigation to try and establish the source, or sources, of the problem.”

In 2016 the village was swarmed with flies for around 12 weeks, leaving residents 'up in arms'.

Residents can report their concerns to Rugby council's environmental health team by calling 01788 533857 or sending an email to ept@rugby.gov.uk.