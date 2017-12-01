Rugby council responds to Lib Dem green bin concerns

Rugby Borough Council has responded to criticism from Rugby Liberal Democrats over its planned suspension of green bin collections over Christmas.

The last green bin collections before Christmas will take place between December 4 and December 15 - with collections resuming between January 8 and January 19.

Lib Dem Cllr for Rokeby and Overslade, Marion Nash, said: “Residents have paid for a regular collection and this is what they should receive.

"Many people take time off over the Christmas and New Year period and often use it to clean up their garden.

"Those, like me, who have concerns should be contacting the council to make their voices heard and ensure they get the full collection timetable that they have paid for."

Cllr Lisa Parker, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and public realm, said: “Cllr Nash has a short memory. The garden waste collection service has always been suspended for the Christmas period, even when the service was provided at no additional charge.

“This is because it has never been possible for us to provide the garden waste service as well as the black refuse and blue-lid recycling collection over Christmas.

“All subscribers to the garden waste service, including Cllr Nash, were told that the service would be provided every fortnight apart from a short break at Christmas.