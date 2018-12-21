Rugby couple raise £2,020 for Sepsis Trust

A Rugby couple has raised £2,020 for the Sepsis Trust after they were devastated by the life-threatening but little-known condition.

Jochen Greuel spent two weeks in an induced coma, had his fingers and the halves of his feet amputated, lost the tip of his nose and slithers from his ears.

Jochen and his wife Pippa organised a weekend of events to raise funds for the Sepsis Trust, and to help people to learn to spot the symptoms of Sepsis before it becomes life-threatening.

Events were held at the Half Moon pub on Lawford Road. The Sepsis Trust states early treatment of the condition, which occurs when someone’s immune system attacks their own body, can save lives.

To learn how to spot the symptoms, visit sepsistrust.org/about/about-sepsis.