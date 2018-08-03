Rugby couple’s business to feature on ITV's Give It a Year

A Rugby couple who sold their home to start a business based on family recipes will appear alongside Baroness Karren Brady on an ITV show on Monday.

Joel and Sandy Jerome set up Somey’s Kitchen in 2015 before taking part in ITV’s Give It a Year from 2016-17.

The reality show sees Baroness Brady track the 12-month progress of entrepreneurs starting businesses.

Mrs Jerome said: “Being on the show really gave us the energy to go forward.

“Karren wasn’t like she sometimes appears to be on The Apprentice, she was very warm and friendly.

“She gave us great advice both off and on camera.”

Mrs Jerome’s mother, Somey, would travel from Bangalore in India to the UK to visit the couple.

Her homemade food, including prawn, chicken, and fish-pickled masalas, always caused a stir among friends and family.

Somey had already been selling her food in India to raise funds for charity, but Mr and Mrs Jerome decided to turn the endeavour into a business with global intentions.

The couple, originally from Bangalore, had to sell their London home and move to Rugby to raise the funds to set up a factory in India.

The factory produces a range of items including pickled masalas and Indian breads.

After focussing on the Indian market, the couple began selling in the UK and said the company now supplies major retailers.

Mrs Jerome said: “After the series ended we set up a factory in India and began sending products to the big stores. The show was great, but it takes more than 12 months to build a brand.”

Mr and Mrs Jerome said the company’s plan is to donate 50 per cent of the profits to charity – they are hoping the company becomes profitable in 2019, although Mrs Jerome said it could be far sooner.

The couple already donates significant amounts to charity, and they eventually hope to set up a foundation to help those both around the world and in the UK.

Mrs Jerome said advised anyone considering starting their own business to take the leap of faith and begin the journey. The show airs at 8pm on August 6.