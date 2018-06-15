Rugby cyclists get in saddle to fight against prostate cancer

Fundraisers in Rugby are saddling up to fight against prostate cancer.

Rotary’s national cycling event, the Rotary Ride, returns to the town for the third year this Saturday.

Organisers want it to be the biggest and best event yet.

Event organiser, Rotarian Ken Ure, said supporters from across the UK are getting on their bikes and taking part in the biggest cycling event of its kind to raise money

The Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, with the generous help of Anytime Fitness and Rugby Central management, are once again running a static bike ride from 10am to 3pm in the shopping centre on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend.

Ken said, “Over 50,000 men are diagnosed every year with prostate cancer here in the UK.

“One in eight men will get the disease at some point in their lives.”

He said over 11,000 men die every year from it, which equates to one man every 45 minutes, and there are over 330,000 men living with and after prostate cancer.

“More money is needed for research and to raise awareness, so please drop by and make a donation or visit www.justgiving.com/teams/RotaryRide,” added Ken.

“If you would like to do your own sponsored static bike ride at your gym or at home for prostate cancer, you can join our team at the website above or, for further details, email RotaryRide@rcrsb.co.uk.”