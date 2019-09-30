Rugby Extinction Rebellion members to join two-week long attempt to shut down Westminster

Member's of Rugby's Extinction Rebellion environmentalist group are set to head to London to join a two-week long attempt to shut down Westminster.

Around 1,000 arrests were made in April when members of Extinction Rebellion from across the country held a protest in London.

During that protest, activists blocked routes including Marble Arch, sat on top of trains on London’s light railway service, marched on Heathrow Airport and glued themselves to the entrance of London Stock Exchange.

Speaking about the arrests made at the previous protest in London, a spokesperson for Rugby Extinction Rebellion said: "Rugby Extinction Rebellion do not take this lightly. Nor do they take climate change lightly."

They added that the group expects the upcoming protest to be the largest act of civil disobedience in British history.

Rugby Extinction Rebellion member Christine Rundle said: “I’m not happy doing this. I’m way out of my comfort zone, but when I look at my grandsons and see the hope and excitement about their futures in their eyes, I could weep.

"How can I do nothing?”

Helen Essex, another member, said: “The scientific community agrees, my children’s future will be insecure in terms of access to food and basic resources.

"Their chance to live in peace, stability and in relative good health will be severely at risk.

"I need to be able to look them in the eye and know I have done everything I can to try and prevent it and persuade those with the power to change this, to embrace the necessary changes for all our futures.”

A spokesperson for the group said the upcoming protest, to begin on October 7, aims to peacefully shutdown Westminster, in Central London until the Government takes meaningful steps to meet Extinction Rebellion's core demands to tell the truth as to the extent of the crisis, to act now on halting biodiversity loss and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

The group also wants the Government to establish citizen’s assemblies to decide the course of action on the climate crisis.

On September 14, around 100 Rugby Extinction Rebellion activists marched from Dunchurch to Rugby town centre to protest the ‘seemingly never-ending expansion’ of Rugby and what they view as the failure of local authorities to take adequate measures to address the quality of our air.

And members of Rugby Extinction Rebellion joined schoolchildren and adults alike at a mass demonstration outside Rugby Town Hall on September 20.

That demonstration was part of a Global Climate Strike, a worldwide event that was not organised by Extinction Rebellion - although a spokesperson for Rugby Extinction told the Advertiser the group was happy to support the event.