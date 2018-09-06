Rugby families host French guests from twin town

Families from Rugby’s twin town in France stayed with Rugbeians and enjoyed a look at the town’s highlights.

The group, from Evereux, visited places of interest and on Saturday enjoyed a tour of Rugby School followed by a buffet lunch at CV22 in Sheep Street.

The mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney, attended the lunch and welcomed the visitors. He said he appreciates the continuing links with Evreux and he thanked all those involved in the twinning organisations in both towns.

After lunch the group headed off into the town for guided tours in English and French, visiting the main points of interest, meeting back at the library for an optional wander around the museum, art galleries and Hall of Fame.

The day was rounded off with a hog roast in a member’s garden. On Sunday, families organised their own activities and Monday saw the English waving goodbye to their French friends and looking forward to their visit to Evreux next year.

Anyone interested in joining Rugby Evreux Twinning Associationcan call chairman Steve Woodford on 01788 561996.