Rugby family 'devastated' after Christmas tree stolen from young mother's grave

A Rugby woman is appealing for information and warning others after a beloved Christmas tree was stolen from her daughter’s grave some time before Christmas Eve.

Vicky Picton, of York Street, said she and her family are devastated after the tree was taken from her daughter’s grave at Whinfield Cemetery.

Mrs Picton’s daughter, Rachael Evans, died aged 33 in 2016 in a traffic accident on the M6 - among those she left behind were her two young children and two sisters.

Mrs Picton originally placed the tree on her daughter’s grave last Christmas before taking it home and planting it in her garden ready to decorate it with lights and ornaments to once again place it on her daughter’s grave for Christmas 2017.

She took the tree to the cemetery on Thursday, December 14. She said the family were deeply upset when they discovered the tree had been taken.

Speaking of her daughter’s death she said: “It’s still raw and it still doesn’t seem real. It’s early days and to have this on top of things is horrible.

“Looking at her grave people can work out for themselves that this is a young person that has got a family.”

“I can’t believe how callous someone could be.

“I am broken-hearted. I just can’t believe somebody would go that low.

“Rachael has two children who are now 10 and eight and they are just as upset.”

She added: “Next year we will replace the tree if we don’t get this one back - but we have got a little memorial in the garden and we’ll have to put it there so no-one can steal it.

“It’s just such a shame that you can’t leave something like that on a grave safely - my dad is in the same cemetery and we’ve never had anything taken from his grave.”

Mrs Picton has asked anyone with information as to the tree’s whereabouts to contact the Advertiser.

