Rugby family share fascinating snapshot of Edwardian life in new exhibition.

Family photographs featured in a new exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum reveal a fascinating snapshot of the town’s social history.

The Eadons of Hillmorton Road features photographs which capture everday family life in Edwardian Rugby.

The collection of more than 300 glass plate negatives, dating from 1910 to 1918, was donated to the Museum a decade ago by David Eadon.

The majority of the photographs were taken by David’s father, Edgar Christie Eadon, known as Chris, with others believed to have been taken by Chris’s father, William, who was a reporter for the Rugby Advertiser before becoming secretary to a succession of headmasters at Rugby School.

In addition to snapshots taken at the family home in Hillmorton Road, the exhibition features a photograph of both Chris and his brother, Leslie, in Lawrence Sheriff School uniform, and photos of Foster & Dicksee Builders of Rugby, located in James Street, where Chris started his working life.

The Eadons Of Hillmorton Road also includes a photograph of the celebrations following the election of John Baird as MP for Rugby in 1910, and snaps taken on the family’s annual summer holiday in Llandudno, where Chris met his first wife, Gwendoline.

The exhibition also includes an oral history recorded by David Eadon, now in his 80s and living in Hillmorton.

“When I was a youngster, I can remember my father taking photos,” Mr Eadon said.

“He always took a camera whenever we went on trips and holidays.”

The exhibition runs at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s Social History Gallery from September 18 to January 12.

Cllr Sebastian Lowe, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “Thanks to donations from residents, the museum’s social history collection has a wealth of photographs, documents and objects which tell many stories of Rugby’s past.”