Rugby firefighters tackle blaze involving 300 tonnes of straw near Wolvey

Photo credit: Rugby Fire Station, Facebook.

Rugby firefighters joined their colleagues from Nuneaton to rush to the Wolvey area last night, August 2, to tackle a huge agricultural fire which involved 300 tonnes of straw.

Writing on the Rugby Fire Station Facebook page, a spokesperson also warned residents to be careful during spells of hot, dry weather.

They said: "As we move through the summer months dry weather can increase the risk of fires in the open.

"Please ensure you are careful with ignition sources if enjoying the countryside this summer."