Rugby firefighters tackle blaze involving 300 tonnes of straw near Wolvey
They rushed to the scene last night
Rugby firefighters joined their colleagues from Nuneaton to rush to the Wolvey area last night, August 2, to tackle a huge agricultural fire which involved 300 tonnes of straw.
Writing on the Rugby Fire Station Facebook page, a spokesperson also warned residents to be careful during spells of hot, dry weather.
They said: "As we move through the summer months dry weather can increase the risk of fires in the open.
"Please ensure you are careful with ignition sources if enjoying the countryside this summer."
The Advertiser has this morning, August 3, approached the fire service for an update on the situation.