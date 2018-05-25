Rugby firm helps turn 2CV into world's smallest food truck

A Rugby firm has helped turn a classic Citroen into what is though to be the world’s smallest food truck.

Revive! was asked to join the Best of British consortium who helped transform a 35-year-old 2CV named ‘Dolly’ from into the state-of-the-art mobile kitchen.

The Citroen after its transformation.

Rob Latham, a senior Revive! technician filled and smoothed the bodywork for the wrap planned for the body. He then cleaned and sprayed the car’s wheels to match the wrap.

Dolly will be launched in London and will then tour the country introducing people to British cuisine and as an ambassador for FoodCycle, a charity that raises awareness of food waste in the UK.