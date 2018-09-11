Rugby firm signs up as rugby partner

Furniture fittings and architectural hardware specialists Häfele has announced the launch of a three-year partnership with the Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Team.

The partnership, which begins at the start of the new rugby season this September, will see Rugby-based Häfele become the wheelchair rugby team’s main partner.

Becci Pell, marketing communications manager at Häfele comments: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be sponsoring such an extraordinary wheelchair rugby team. As part of our specialism in architectural hardware and engineering solutions, we are committed to offering products that improve accessibility for all so the partnership is a natural fit. We look forward to using our experience to help the team build upon their already phenomenal success.”

Since being established in 2014, the Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Team has grown into one of the sport’s most competitive teams. The team were crowned champions of the BT Super Series Division One for the first time in the club’s history last season with four Tigers players – Nick Cummins, Gavin Walker, Muhammad Islam and Jamie Stead – also featuring in this summer’s World Championships in Australia.

Häfele is a specialist in innovative furniture fittings, accessories, ironmongery and hardware.