Rugby gas mains work will halt for Christmas but road will remain closed

Gas mains work which has seen a Rugby road partially closed is set to be temporarily halted over Christmas.

Work on Lawford Road will temporarily stop on Thursday December 21 and start again on Tuesday January 2.

Local gas network Cadent said the stop to work will avoid disruption for drivers and residents during the busy Christmas and New Year period - although a spokesperson confirmed part of the road will remain closed and Cadent staff will regularly visit the site to check barriers and signs are in place.

The work means Lawford Road is closed to eastbound traffic from Addison Road to Victoria Street.

For traffic heading east, towards the A426, there is a signed diversion route.

Cadent started the second and final phase of essential gas mains renewal in Lawford Road on Wednesday December 6.

This latest phase, part of the company's £65 million programme to renew gas pipes across Warwickshire and the West Midlands, is due to finish ahead of schedule by mid-March 2018.

The work on Lawford Road to replace 1.4 kilometres of existing iron gas pipe (around the size of a large car tyre) under the road with new tough hard-wearing plastic pipe began on Monday September 25 and was due to finish at the end of April 2018.

But mild weather conditions, fewer engineering issues than expected and less iron gas pipe to be replaced than originally planned engineers are due to complete the project earlier than expected.

It may be necessary to temporarily disconnect people’s gas supplies for short periods while their gas service pipes (the pipes that take gas from the main in the road to their homes or businesses) are replaced - anyone affected will be informed beforehand.

Cadent employees and contractors carry identification - residents should always ask to see it before letting anyone into their homes.

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team on 0161 703 1000.

To find out more about how Cadent replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.