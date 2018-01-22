Rugby gym wins its 11th award

A Rugby gym is celebrating after winning its 11th award.

Gymophobics, the town’s only women’s only gym, beat competitors to win Gym of the Year at an awards ceremony intended to celebrate the Gymophobics brand.

Dawn-Louise Cochrane, one of two directors of the Rugby gym, said: “The whole of the Gymophobics team were present to receive the award and it was an incredibly proud and emotional moment for us all.

"We received the award for our commitment to our six hundred members, the quality of the training we provide for our instructors plus year on year growth of both sales and members.”

Aftab Gaffar, Managing Director of Rugby First, said: “I would like to congratulate the Gymophobics team for their well-deserved award.

"They have been on St Matthews’ Street in the town centre for almost ten years and they are a great example of a small business that continues to shine and succeed and have their customers interests at the heart of the business.”