Rugby holistic therapist Joanne is passionate about healing

Holistic therapist Joanne Gillibrand is passionate about alternative therapies.

She believes it’s important to use healing that considers the whole person.

Joanne is based in Rugby.

Joanne, a mother of twins who lives in Rugby and runs Tree of Life Holistics, believes everyone can benefit.

She said: “I have twins and one of them was born with a really rare brain condition so I use everything in my power to help her holistically.

“It makes a difference to her life - she’s amazing!”

The qualified holistic practitioner’s long list of treatments includes aromatherapy, Swedish massage, remedial massage, Indian head massage, Reiki, reflexology, chakra alignment and meditation teaching.

Joanne, a vegan, said: “My absolute passion is sound therapy and I work with gongs, crystal singing bowls, Koshi chimes and Tibetan singing bowls and meditation techniques to allow the client to reach deep relaxation.

“I deliver workshops on empowerment and allowing space for women to reach deep inside themselves to pull apart the layers of self-doubt and preconceived ideas, to truly identify what their soul’s calling is.

“I try to help them work daily to achieve their goals.

“I’m coming up to 20 years in this field of work and I absolutely love it.”

Contact Joanne on 07982141334 or see her Facebook page.