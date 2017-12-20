Rugby ladies hit running goals and help Myton Hospice

A team of female runners from Rugby have raised more than £1,235 for a cause close to their hearts.

Members of Step It Up Active Running Group had a goal of running for 30 minutes non-stop within ten weeks.

The new running group is run by Andrea Wolstenholme and Tina Wilkins.

Runner Julie Smith said: “We are all different ages, backgrounds, sizes and abilities, but we are all proud to call ourselves runners.

“We encourage each other and embrace every challenge together, not only during our running sessions, but all week through. I can say with great pride that I class every member of this group, as my running family.”

The ladies took part in Rugby Santa Run earlier this month and three took part in the 5K Santa Run in Warwick, in aid of Myton Hospice.

Hazel Kelly said: “Thanks to Myton at Home, my stepdad David got his wish to spend his final days at home surrounded by his family. The Myton at Home team not only assisted with David’s daily care, but provided my mum and the rest of the family with much needed support at a difficult time.”

The Myton Santa had to be cancelled due to the snow so Andrea decided that the entire running group would re-create their own Step It Up Myton Santa run, not knowing that Myton would re-schedule their Santa run and increase the distance from 5k to 6k.

Nadiya Virani-Bland said: “I volunteer as a trustee for The Myton Hospices after the Myton at Home team helped to care for my mum.

“I love being able to support a charity which does so much to help those with a terminal illness to live well towards the end of their life.”

The Myton Hospices have to raise £8.8 million each year to be able to provide their services.

She added: “There is an amazingly dedicated team at Myton and the donation that the Step It Up runners raised means that they can pay for an inpatient bed for someone for three days.”

The ladies would like to thank everybody for their support.

There’s still time to make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nadiya-virani-bland

For more information about the new classes in Rugby, visit www.stepitupactive.co.uk.