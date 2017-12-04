Rugby man accused of stabbing former partner in a bid to kill her is remanded in custody

A Rugby man accused of stabbing his former partner in a bid to kill her has been remanded in custody until he stands trial in April next year.

Daniel Szulc pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to the attempted murder of Karolina Koscian during an incident at an address in Rugby on October 20.

Szulc (38) of Arnold Close, Rugby, also denied assaulting Miss Koscian’s new partner Alexander Hordacz on the same occasion.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC observed that in relation to the alleged attack on Miss Koscian, Szulc ‘says there was no intention to injure or harm the complainant.’

He observed that she had injuries consistent with having been knifed, and witnesses saw her ‘bloodied and screaming’ in the street.

And the judge said an alternative charge of wounding with intent should be added to the indictment for the trial, so the jury will have ‘a clear route to a verdict.’

It means that if they decide Szulc was responsible for the injury to Miss Koscian, they will be able to consider whether or not he did so intending to seriously injure her or to kill her.

Colin Charvill, defending, explained: “He accepts he picked up the knife, but there is an issue where it came from. He does not accept he used the knife in the way described by the complainant.”

Judge Lockhart adjourned the case for trial, which has been fixed for April 16 next year and is expected to take four days, and remanded Szulc in custody until then.