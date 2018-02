A Rugby man has appeared in court after being charged with two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of procuring a woman to become a common prostitute.

The offences are alleged to have been committed against two women in Rugby between 1994 and 1997.

Raymond Dickens, 53, of Langdale Close, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Friday (16 January).

Dickens was bailed to appear at Warwickshire Crown Court on 28 February 2018.