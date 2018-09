A Rugby man has been charged with burglary following incidents in Hillmorton and Dunchurch, police have reported.

Jason Coombs, 43, of Biart Place, Rugby, was arrested and charged on Wednesday September 26.

The charges relate to three burglaries in Cawston Lane, Dunchurch, Browning Road, Hillmorton and The Green in Braunston, Northamptonshire, between August and September this year.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday October 26.