Rugby man jailed after stealing electrical items in burglary

A Rugby man has been jailed after admitting stealing electrical items worth more than £3,000 during a burglary.

Leon Lunn, 43, of Plowman Street, took part in the burglary at a property in Glebe Crescent on Sunday November 26.

Lunn was arrested on Thursday December 7 and remanded in custody following an investigation by the Offender Management Unit.

And appearing before Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday January 4), Lunn was sentenced to 22 months in prison after pleading guilty to the burglary.

Detective Constable Gary Hammond of Warwickshire Police said: "I welcome today's sentencing and hope the victim feels that justice has been served.

"I would like to thank all the officers involved for the thorough investigation and team effort that has put a convicted burglar behind bars."