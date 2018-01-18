Rugby man sentenced after assault

A Rugby man was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday January 17) at Warwick Crown Court following an investigation into an assault on Cambridge Street, Rugby.

32-year-old Rinaldo Sciolla from Rugby was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 24th June 2017 and resulted in a man in his 40s suffering with facial injuries.

Detective constable Sarah Johnston of Rugby CID said: "We welcome the result and sentencing and hope that it brings some sense of justice to the victim upon whom this incident had a very distressing impact."