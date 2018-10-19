Rugby man sentenced after assaulting police officer in town

A Rugby man is now behind bars after assaulting a police officer who was trying to arrest him.

On Saturday September 15, Daniel Porter, 37, of no fixed abode but residing in Rugby, headbutted an officer who was trying to arrest him in Rugby for recall to prison. The officer's nose was injured in the process.

Appearing at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday October 17, Porter pleased guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty. He also pleaded guilty to assault in connection with an incident in Rugby on Monday August 20.

Porter was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 in costs.

Superintendent Mike Smith said: "As police officers we accept that we are going to put ourselves in dangerous situations in order to protect the public. This is our job. Being assaulted is not part of that job.

"There is a clear message, if you assault a police officer or any other member of the emergency services we will arrest you and you will be prosecuted."