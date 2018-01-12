Rugby man to stand trial after shotgun allegedly fired at window

A man is to stand trial after a sawn-off shotgun was said to have been fired at the window of a Rugby house while there were people inside.

Glenroy Blackstock was arrested two days after the incident in Oxford Street, Rugby, on the evening of November 29.

And at Warwick Crown Court he pleaded not guilty to possessing a prohibited smooth-bore gun, a Blaser F16 shotgun with a shortened barrel less than 24 inches in length.

Blackstock (30) of Newland Road, Rugby, also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so for life.

In addition, he denied charges of possessing quantities of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them on the day of his arrest on December 1, although he admitted possessing cannabis for his own use.

In relation to the shotgun, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC questioned whether there should be a charge relating to the allegation that it had been ‘discharged at the window of a house where there were people inside.’

“This case needs to be reconsidered,” he said, giving the prosecution 14 days to make a decision on whether to add a further count to the indictment.

And Jabeen Akhtar, for Blackstock, who previously lived in Coventry, commented: “We clearly need to know where we stand.”

In the meantime, the judge adjourned the case for trial, which is expected to take 2-3 days, in a period beginning on May 21.

Remanding Blackstock in custody, Judge Lockhart told him: “There is every possibility a more serious offence will be drawn onto the indictment you currently face.”