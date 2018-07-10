Rugby mayor meets the volunteers who are making a difference

Here’s the latest column from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action, based in Rugby.

Many organisations in Rugby rely on volunteers to keep their services running.

In our Warwickshire CAVA Rugby office, we have around 50 volunteers who regularly help us in a variety of roles, including reception, driving and volunteering within our ConnectWELL team.

We recently had a celebratory cream tea to say thank you to our volunteers.

Rugby Mayor Tom Mahoney dropped by to meet them and to find out about the great work they do for WCAVA.

Rugby’s Hope4 said thank you to their many volunteers by organising an afternoon tea party.

Manager Sylvia Lanigan said: “Hope4 recognises how valuable volunteers are and we could not carry out the good work we do through the Hope Centre, Rugby Foodbank and Rugby Winter Shelter without them.

“Saying thank you is very important so we served them afternoon tea to show our appreciation.”

If you would like to find out more about volunteering, contact WCAVA’s volunteering coordinator Carol Kavanagh on (01788) 574258 or email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk. We also have a drop in on the first Thursday of each month between 10am and 12.30pm at our offices in North Steet, or register online at www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering.