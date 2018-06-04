Rugby mayor thanks firefighters as part of campaign to recognise unsung heroes

Rugby’s new mayor has thanked the town’s firefighters for their service to the community as part of his campaign to give thanks to our unsung heroes.

Cllr Tom Mahoney visited the town’s fire station to present a certificate as part of his Simple Thank You campaign.

Cllr Mahoney said: “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service not only fights fires, but also rescues motorists trapped in vehicles, carries out fire safety inspections of premises and offers fire safety advice to residents.

“Rugby Fire Station also has small boats to rescue people who get into difficulty on Warwickshire’s waterways and, as I discovered during my visit, a new vehicle to help rescue large animals.

“The fire station also has a community room, where a number of organisations offer support to vulnerable residents.

“I was delighted to deliver a ‘thank you’ on behalf of the borough and find out more about the team at Rugby Fire Station’s work.”

Cllr Mahoney received a tour of the Corporation Street station by Cecil Benjamin, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s station commander for Rugby, Southam and Fenny Compton.

The tour included the launch of Warwickshire’s new Specialist Large Animal Rescue Unit, a custom-built vehicle which was designed by firefighters based at Rugby’s fire station.

Days after Cllr Mahoney’s visit, the unit was scrambled to the village of Curdworth where it rescued a horse that had become trapped in a ditch.

Cllr Mahoney announced his thank you campaign when he was elected mayor on Thursday, May 17.

Upon his election Cllr Mahoney, an Army veteran, said: “My theme for the year will be service. Those who serve our country and communities can be taken for granted.

“They often serve quietly in the background only to be noticed when something disrupts the service they give and they become a target for complaint.

“It is my intention through my mayoral year to visit as many of these unsung heroes of our community as possible and offer them a simple thank-you on behalf of the borough in the form of a certificate.”