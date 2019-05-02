Rugby motorists revved up for green revolution

Electric car technology is advancing rapidly, and the latest figures suggest that Rugby is getting on board the green revolution.

Over 2018, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in the area increased by 49%.

The latest Department for Transport statistics show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro-cars called quadricycles in Rugby.

At the end of 2017 there were 175 electric vehicles.

By December last year, that figure had grown to 261, a jump of 86.

That’s lower than the increase of 1,762 in Peterborough, which has the highest percentage of plug-in vehicles of any local authority in the United Kingdom.

But back in 2013, in Rugby, there were just 11 electric cars, which shows the progress the industry has made in a short time.