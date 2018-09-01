Rugby MP backs supermarket's support for lifesaving bikers

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey joined staff and shoppers at Sainsbury’s Rugby superstore to celebrate the launch of its annual Local Charity of the Year for 2018, which this year will be backing the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.

Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes support the NHS by transporting blood, tissue samples and vital supplies outside of office hours.

Members have completed over 6,300 calls since it was founded – an average of three a night.

Mr Pawsey said: “Earlier this year I met with the Blood Bikes at Rugby Bikefest, so I was delighted when I discovered that they had been chosen by local Sainsbury’s staff to be their Charity of the Year 2018.”