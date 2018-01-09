Rugby MP: Government's £370m will help to keep post offices open

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has welcomed a £370 million government investment which he said will help secure the future of rural post offices across the country.

The announcement of this additional funding was made by the secretary of state for business and industrial strategy, Greg Clark MP.

Alongside this investment, the Post Office will see new technology and products rolled out to provide a modern service.

This includes supporting continued access to banking services through the Post Office’s Banking Framework whereby 99 per cent of individuals and 95 per cent of small businesses can access basic banking arrangements from their local Post Office.

As Rugby and Bulkington’s Member of Parliament, Mr Pawsey has been involved in local campaigns to support post offices threatened with closure.

This included taking Bulkington residents’ concerns to Parliament, where he presented a petition of over 1,500 signatures to save the Post Office branch in Bulkington.

This campaign was successful and the Bulkington Post Office is now based in the SPAR shop in the centre of the village.

Mr Pawsey said: “As a predominantly rural constituency, I know that the Post Office plays a vital role throughout Rugby and Bulkington and offers a wide range of valuable services for local people.

“I know that for elderly residents in particular the Post Office is an integral part of the community which is why I am pleased that we are delivering on our manifesto commitment to safeguard the post office network and protect existing rural services.

He added: “Over 99 per cent of the population lives within three miles of a Post Office, making them one of the most important network of shops in the country.

“This £370 million investment will help to retain these much valued local services and deliver a Post Office service capable of meeting modern demands, including new products and a much more effective digital presence.”