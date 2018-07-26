Rugby MP met with some of his youngest constituents to open new play park

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey met some of his newest and youngest constituents when he opened Houlton’s new play park in the heart of development this week.

Young residents, Charlotte, Emily, Aryian and Reevan, enjoyed playing at the new play area.

Mr Pawsey explored the play equipment with the children. It features a showpiece tower, a bridge loop and sandpit area, as well as swings, slides and climbing equipment, as well as the open spaces surrounding the park designed for team games.

He said: “This play area is a great feature for children and their families. I know that it will draw interest from local residents and, like The Tuning Fork, will be another great reason to come to Houlton.

“Thanks to the work of Urban&Civic, Houlton continues to demonstrate the value of bringing infrastructure forward to support new developments.

"I am particularly pleased that alongside the new Link Road connecting Houlton to Rugby and St Gabriel’s primary school, they are also developing amenities including this great play area and a wonderful café in the Tuning Fork to really make Houlton a great place to live and raise a family.”

As part of the first phase of development, Houlton features extensive landscaping with mature and semi mature trees, planting and ecology walkways.

Designed to link with a nature trail opening later this year, the play area sits next to Dollman Farm, The Tuning Fork and new homes, with the sprawling natural green space of Normandy Hill to its West.

Joh Thomas, Communities and Partnerships for Urban&Civic at Houlton said: “It is fantastic to see children enjoying the new play area and we are really pleased that Mark could join us to officially open the new local amenity.

"We know it will be popular for visitors to Houlton and will complement The Tuning Fork perfectly in demonstrating the quality of place we have here at Houlton. We are also confident that it will continue to make Houlton an attractive prospect for families looking for a new home in a place that boasts state of the art schools, play areas and green spaces.”

Houlton’s three housebuilders are currently selling a range of one, two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses across its three sites; Davidsons Homes’ Dollman Meadows, Crest Nicholson’s Hansford Park, and Morris Homes’ The Beacons.

For more information on Houlton, visit www.houltonrugby.co.uk.