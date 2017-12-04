Rugby MP praises postmen and postwomen for their hard work as Christmas approaches

Local MP Mark Pawsey visited Rugby Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering the Christmas post and to pass on season’s greeting to hardworking postmen and postwomen.

Mr Pawsey was shown around the busy office by delivery office manager Simon Kirkland, and introduced to the staff who sort and deliver mail in Rugby over Christmas.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, with millions of people shopping online for gifts or sending Christmas cards and parcels to friends and family around the country and beyond.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Pawsey said: “At no other time of the year is the work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. There is a huge amount of work that goes into organising and delivering a first class Christmas.

“I was delighted to meet the team here in Rugby and thank them for all that they do throughout the year, but especially at Christmas. Postmen and postwomen go to extraordinary lengths to ensure that gifts and cards are all delivered in time for December 25 each and every year.

Simon Kirkland, Rugby Royal Mail delivery office manager, said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas cards, letters and parcels to people across Rugby.

"We are grateful to Mark for taking the time to visit the office to see our operation and support the team.

"We’d like to remind our customers to post early so that friends and family have longer to enjoy their Christmas greetings and to ask everyone to always use a postcode to help us in making sure your cards and presents get to the right place.”