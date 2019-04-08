Rugby mum inspires other women to reach for the stars

Rugby mother Dolly Ahuja is a woman on a mission.

She has made it to this month’s finals of Mrs India UK 2019 and wants to empower other females to achieve their goals.

Dolly said: “If I win I will represent Rugby and Britain on an international level.

“I want to inspire others to live life in an optimistic manner and also give the message that a full time mother can do anything she likes if she makes it her mission.”

“It gives married women the chance to step out of their daily routine life, challenge themselves and showcase their talents in front of their audience.

“The competition helps women uncover hidden talents and strengths.”