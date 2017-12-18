Rugby named as one of the 'top places to live in the UK'

Rugby has made it into the list of the best places to live in the UK.

The survey of towns across the UK by Halifax placed Rugby at number 20. Top of the list was Hart in Hampshire.

The annual Halifax quality of life study, released over the weekend, looked at factors including health, earnings, crime rates and life expectancy.

Within the study, many southern areas in England scored highly in areas such as labour market and health, while more northern areas tended to score better for educations and having more affordable homes.

Top 20 places:

1 Hart, Hampshire

2 Orkney Islands, Scotland

3 Rutland, East Midlands

4 Wychavon, Worcestershire

5 Winchester, Hampshire

6 Wokingham, Berkshire

7 Waverley, Surrey

8 Craven, North Yorkshire

9 Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

10 Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire

11 Uttlesford, Essex

12 Ryedale, North Yorkshire

13 Westminster, London

14 South Oxfordshire

15 St Albans, Hertfordshire

16 Tonbridge and Malling, Kent

17 East Hertfordshire

18 City of London

19 Chiltern, Buckinghamshire

20 Rugby, Warwickshire