Rugby named as one of the 'top places to live in the UK'

Rugby has made it into the list of the best places to live in the UK.
The survey of towns across the UK by Halifax placed Rugby at number 20. Top of the list was Hart in Hampshire.
The annual Halifax quality of life study, released over the weekend, looked at factors including health, earnings, crime rates and life expectancy.
Within the study, many southern areas in England scored highly in areas such as labour market and health, while more northern areas tended to score better for educations and having more affordable homes.
Top 20 places:
1 Hart, Hampshire
2 Orkney Islands, Scotland
3 Rutland, East Midlands
4 Wychavon, Worcestershire
5 Winchester, Hampshire
6 Wokingham, Berkshire
7 Waverley, Surrey
8 Craven, North Yorkshire
9 Richmondshire, North Yorkshire
10 Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire
11 Uttlesford, Essex
12 Ryedale, North Yorkshire
13 Westminster, London
14 South Oxfordshire
15 St Albans, Hertfordshire
16 Tonbridge and Malling, Kent
17 East Hertfordshire
18 City of London
19 Chiltern, Buckinghamshire
20 Rugby, Warwickshire