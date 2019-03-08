Rugby nurse marks 40 years of service to the NHS

Nursing is hard work but it is very rewarding – said a Rugby nurse as she marks 40 years of service to the NHS.

Veronica Fereday, known as Ronnie, works at the sexual health unit at the Hospital of St Cross.

She has worked at St Cross for 13 years. She began her training in 1979 and went on to work at Leicester General Hospital before starting at St Cross.

Mrs Fereday said: “I have many fond memories over the years. Nursing is hard work but it’s very rewarding. I wouldn’t have chosen any other profession.”

She has two children; Sean and Faye , a soon-to-be daughter in law Josie and two grandchildren – Esmee and Freddie.

Mrs Fereday’s husband, Paul Fereday, is chair of the Newbold Rugby Club and the couple enjoy watching games together.